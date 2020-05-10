Magnolia Terrace says thanks to staff

GALION — On April 30, the staff of Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living were treated to a surprise lunch from owner Mike Flick and members of the Alcore Senior Management team.

The staff also received new team t-shirts. Flick and Alcore wanted to show their appreciation to all the staff members who have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of Magnolia’s residents during these unprecedented times.

Magnolia’s staff enjoyed lunch from local favorite, Ralphie’s, along with t-shirts that read, “I’m essential to Magnolia Terrace, so I’m kind of a big deal”.

“We’ve worked hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for our residents by coming up with creative ways to keep them connected with their families,” said administrator Susan Snyder

Chris Schott, executive vice president of Alcore, added, “Since the threat of the virus, our staff members have done an amazing job of implementing the new CDC safety guidelines into their regular routines. The t-shirts and lunch were the least we could do to thank our staff that provide direct care for our residents.”

