A family affair: Galion grad’s husband, kids spent COVID-19 down time making face masks

BUCYRUS — A Galion graduate and her family are doing their part to help out during these unsure times by making face masks for several organizations in Crawford County.

Lynn Hagerman, who graduated from Galion High School in 1988, her husband Scott and their two children, Brooke and Garrett, have been hard at work during Ohio’s stay-at-home order by cutting, measuring and sewing masks that they’ve donated to employees at Community Counseling Services and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynn has been working at home, and in her off time is keeping busy making the masks.

Lynn said Cindy Wallis, executive director of Community Counseling, gave her a call and asked if she would make some masks because she knew she had sewing talents and staff at both places were in need of the PPE equipment.

“She called me April 3 and they needed (60 masks) by April 13,” Lynn said, noting she was happy to help out.

The job turned into a family affair with Scott helping thread the masks with the ties, Brooke stacking the three different layers of material the masks are made from and cutting the ties, while Garrett helped clip the material together. Then Lynn sewed everything together.

“The hardest part has been trying to find the elastic,” she said. “So then I tried making the strings out of the fabric, and that was taking forever to make the strings out of the fabric and I just started trying different things. Then Scott said he had this cord out in the barn that he used for hunting. He showed it to me and it worked out.”

Lynn said she came up with her own design for the masks and has been tasked to make 22 more masks for Community Counseling employees.

“This next batch will probably take two evenings with everybody helping,” she said. “Besides the sheriff’s office, I’ve been using leftover material I’ve had in the house so there have been some very colorful ones. The sheriff’s office needed more gray or black, so I went out and got material to make those.”

Besides Lynn and her family donating their time to make the masks, they have also donated all the material that has been used.

“I enjoy sewing so this has been fun for me and I’m glad to do this,” she said. “My machine has been put away for a couple years, and it was actually nice to get it out.”

Garrett and Brooke Hagerman are spending part of their time off from in-school-learning to help their parent’s Lynn and Scot Hagerman, make face masks. Their masks have gone to Community Counseling Services, the Crawford County Sheriff’s office and others. Courtesy photo

These are some of the face macks the family of Lynn and Scot Hagerman have made for others. They’ve all donated their time and the material in an effort to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo

Lynn Hagerman, a 1988 Galion High School graduate, and her family arm spending part of their forced time at home make face masks for Community Counseling Services and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.