Avita rolls out more safety measures as elective surgeries resume

GALION — Avita Health System is resuming outpatient elective surgeries and procedures at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals with additional processes to keep patients and employees safe.

“We are carefully resuming outpatient elective surgeries and procedures, including imaging and lab testing, at Avita Hospitals,” said Jerome Morasko, CEO and president of Avita Health System. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our patients and employees so we are taking additional steps to protect everyone during this process.”

As a precaution, surgical patients at Avita will undergo COVID-19 testing prior to surgery. Additionally, all patients that present to an Avita facility are now required to wear a face mask. Avita’s previous COVID-19 precautions will remain in effect, including the no visitors policy, limiting patients to one entrance at each hospital, and screening all patients who enter the hospitals.

Numerous safety measures have been implemented to protect patients and employees during the pandemic, including UV sanitizing technology, drive-through testing, curbside prescription pick-up, and telehealth video appointments.

“We are concerned that patients are avoiding necessary medical treatment due to fear,” Morasko said. “We want everyone to know that we have precautions and protocols in place to protect our patients and employees. Patients can safely seek healthcare services in our emergency departments, doctor’s offices, walk-in clinics, and hospitals.

“With COVID-19 testing more readily available, we urge patients to consult with their health care provider if they have concerns and feel they should be tested for the virus.”

Elective surgeries were postponed on March 18 in an effort to conserve resources, such as personal protective equipment, medication, supplies and hospital beds for critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Avita continues to monitor resources and maintain an adequate supply to provide safe, quality care to patients.

“Avita has a solid contingency plan in case we experience a surge of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,” Morasko said. “Based on recommendations from our medical staff and the COVID-19 response team, we feel confident that resuming elective outpatient surgeries and procedures will not affect our ability to provide safe and effective care for all patients.”

For answers to questions about coronavirus, Avita’s COVID-19 Information Hotline is available five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 419-468-0800. In the case of an emergency, call 911.

