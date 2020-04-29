Richland County reports second COVID-19 death

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health is reporting the death of a second Richland County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On behalf of Richland Public Health and the entire Richland County health community, we express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient who died,” said Sarah Humphrey, Health Commissioner for Richland Public Health. “Our thoughts go out everyone in Richland County, as well as all Ohioans, who are grieving losses while battling this virus as well the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

The case was originally reported by Richland Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) when there was a positive test for COVID-19. As is Richland Public Health policy, any additional identifiable information will not be released about the patient to respect the family’s privacy. This is the county’s second death; the first death was reported on April 8.

All local health departments have been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as each case is identified. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease.

“With each positive COVID-19 test reported, Richland Public Health immediately starts a process to identify close contacts to the case in order to limit the potential of further exposure to the public,” Humphrey said. “Our goal is to contain the spread of coronavirus as much as possible and limit exposure, especially to the most vulnerable populations in Richland County.”

It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus, including novel coronavirus, practice preventative measures:



Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Stay home as much as possible.



Put distance between yourself and other people (at least six feet).



Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others.



Cover coughs and sneezes: use a tissue or cough into your sleeve.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.



Stay home when you are sick.



Richland County residents can call ODH’s COVID-19 hotline with any questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The call center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Richland Public Health also has many links to coronavirus information at richlandhealth.org

