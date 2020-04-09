Crawford Park District sites will open for hiking, but Nature Center, playscape remaine closed

LEESVILLE — As of April 7, 2020, all Crawford Park District parks and preserves are open. However, the Lowe-Volk Nature Center will remain closed and all programming is cancelled until May 10, 2020.

Park District officials will make a determination prior to May 10 about extending — or hopefully shortening — this date. The Nature Playscape at Lowe-Volk Park also is closed.

This from the park district staff: “We see you hiking with your family through the trails. We see you meeting up and social distancing from your cars as you chat through windows. We see you casting lines in hopes of catching the ‘big one,’ and we say thank you!!”

As you continue to utilize the parks, please adhere to the governor’s social distancing and group gathering guidelines. Before you enjoy one of your great parks, plan ahead as there are no restrooms or drinking water available.

Conditions will be monitored and changes will be made as needed. Park staff are still available via phone at 419-683-9000 or email at jdyer@crawfordpd.org.

