Local agencies working together to collect medical supplies

GALION — Avita Health System, Crawford County Emergency Management Agency, Crawford County Public Health, and the Galion City Health Department are accepting donations of needed medical supplies for hospital personnel and first responders in Crawford County, including emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters and police officers.

The four local agencies are keeping a joint record of donations and are allocating resources to hospital personnel and first responders on the basis of critical need and availability. The agencies work closely with one another, especially in times of pandemic or crisis situations, to ensure that individuals in public service are safe and protected, in this case from exposure to COVID-19. Protecting the health of the frontline is vital to preventing the spread of illness and ensures healthcare and public services are available to the community.

The condition of donated medical supplies should be new and unopened. Much needed medical items include, but are not limited to:

N95 Masks

Surgical Masks

Face Shields

Gowns

Medical Coveralls

Exam Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Hand Sanitizer

Avita Health System, Crawford County Public Health, and the Galion City Health Department are available to accept donations of medical supplies from both individuals and organizations. The EMA office is tracking and reporting donations that are received and dispersed.

Homemade masks, while not FDA-approved for healthcare workers or first responders, are being collected for use in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE), but may be used by healthcare workers or first responders as a last resort if PPE is not available.

To make arrangements to donate items to Avita, call 419-468-0727 or email tmartin@avitahs.org. Donations can be dropped off or picked up Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:30pm. To donate items to Crawford County Public Health, call 419-562-5871. They are accepting donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at their office, located at 1520 Isaac Beal Rd, Bucyrus. To make arrangements to donate items to the Galion City Health Department, call 419-468-1075. They are accepting donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at their office, located at 113 Harding Way West, Galion.

To answer questions and address concerns about COVID-19, Avita’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 419-468-0800. In case of emergency, call 911.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_Corona-Logo-3.jpg