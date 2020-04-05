Avita receives positive case of COVID-19

GALION — Avita Health System, Crawford County Public Health, and the Galion City Health Department are announcing the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Avita Health System. There are 7 other confirmed cases in Crawford County from other healthcare facilities.

The individual was tested at Avita Galion Hospital in the emergency department earlier this week and the positive test results were received late Friday, April 3. The individual, a male in his 50s, resides near Galion and is recovering at home in isolation under the care of his medical provider.

Crawford County Health Commissioner Kate Siefert assures that all individuals that have been within 6 feet of the confirmed case for 15 minutes or more will be contacted.

“Our public health nurses interview every confirmed case and compile the list of people that had interacted with them. Since COVID-19 spreads so easily, it is important that the contacts are made aware of their need to monitor for symptoms and to self-quarantine until it has been 14 days from the noted date of contact with the confirmed case.”

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Crawford County is eight, including seven in the Crawford Public Health jurisdiction and one in the Galion City Health jurisdiction. The cases involve five males and three females between the ages of late 20s to late 60s. No patients have been hospitalized and all are recovering at home.

Avita Health System, Crawford County Public Health, and the Galion City Health Department urge the community to continue taking the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Practice social distancing – Maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another

Stay at home as often as possible

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your mouth with a tissue if you cough or sneeze

Self-monitor for symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, and body aches.

To answer questions about COVID-19, Avita’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 419-468-0800.

