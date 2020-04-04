Northmor issues academic, meal guidelines

Northmor issues a new batch of academic, meal guidelines,

These guidelines are effective, Tuesday, April 7. With the extension of the school closure through May 1st, students will continue to work through the fourth grading period via distance learning. Spring break will continue April 9-13. Teachers will not be online and students are not expected to complete assignments during spring break.

To ensure that students are able to earn credit for work they have completed, and access new materials we are detailing out a tentative plan for student learning.

1. Attendance:

a. Northmor Schools will monitor student attendance based on work completion.

2. Ways you can turn your offline work in:

a. Email completed work to your teacher

b. Take a picture or scan pictures of completed work to your teacher

c. No Contact Work Drop-Off Procedures

i. Tables have been placed in the office entrances.

ii. Work can be dropped off Tuesday, April 7th -Thursday, April 9th from 9am-2pm.

iii. No access to the building beyond the entrance.

iv. Follow posted directions to properly turn in work.

v. After April 9th – check facebook.com/northmor for drop-off directions

3. Getting new work:

a. Beginning April 6th the district Website and Facebook page has a document with all Google classroom codes.

1. Students who are currently completing work online:

a. Continue with your current process. Work is posted by your teacher. Regularly check any Google Classrooms you are a member of.

2. Students who are currently working through hard copy assignments should continue to utilize this mode.

a. No Contact Work Pick-Up Procedures

i. Tables have been placed in the office entrances.

ii. Hard copies of work can be picked up Tuesday, April 7th through Thursday, April 9th from 9am-2pm.

iii. No access to the building beyond the entrance.

iv. Follow posted directions to collect new assignments.

4. If your student is in need of a loaner computer for distance learning, please fill out this request form before 8pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020. http://tiny.cc/nor-loaner

5. Internet access is available in the student parking lot to families that do not have it at home. Please contact your student’s teacher for the login information.

6. Meal Service

a. The district will plan to provide meal service as follows. All plans are subject to change based on orders from Governor Dewine. No sign-up for meals are required.

b. Pick up Procedures: Meals may only be picked up at one location per date. Pick up at the Elementary Entrance. Please enter off of Co. Rd 29 and drive through and exit at St. Rt. 19. All other locations, please look for school vehicle. Parents will stay in their vehicles and meals will be handed through the window. Student names will need to be provided in order to receive the appropriate number of meals.

c. These meals will include perishable items that may require refrigeration.

d. Some meals may contain nuts or other ingredients that may cause an allergic reaction in your child. Students with known food allergies should not consume these meal items if they do not have an ingredient list.

e. Meals can be picked up from 11:00-12:30pm on the dates listed below at 3 locations: Northmor PK-12 Building, Johnsville Fire Station, Iberia Baseball Field and 5-6pm at North Woodbury Alliance Church following the pick up procedures above.

i. Monday, April 6, 2020 – 3 days of meals due to spring break

ii. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 – 4 days of meals due to spring break

iii. Monday, April 20, 2020 – 5 days of meals

iv. Monday, April 27, 2020 – 5 days of meals

7. Questions

a. School staff members are available between the hours of 9am-2pm daily. Email is the preferred method of communication.

b. Leave a voicemail at the school 419-947-1900 follow the prompts to leave a message