Four positive tests as of Sunday afternoon in Crawford County

BUCYRUS — On Sunday afternoon,the Crawford County Health Department received notification of 2 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Crawford County. Both are adults, one is late 20s and the other is in their mid 40s. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Crawford County to four.

There are three males and one female. Their ages range from late 20s to late 60’s. Crawford County Health Department nurses will be contacting anyone that has been exposed to a confirmed case — within six feet. for 15 minutes or more.

They also are contacting confirmed Crawford County case contacts as well as neighboring county confirmed case contacts that happen to be Crawford County residents.

Crawford County Public Health is highly committed on maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality. Our county is too small to report by zip code until we reach a higher number of confirmed cases. We realize that some larger counties are able to report by zip code, but understand they have a much larger population and larger numbers of confirmed cases. Our protocol for now is to report county-wide aggregate numbers.

