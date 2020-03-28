Galion area news briefs: Food pantry April 4 at St. Paul UMC in Galion; Safety Council meeting cancelled, more

St. Paul UMC plans April 4 food pantry

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., is planning and extra food pantry in response to a community need based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The next food pantry will be at the church, from 9 t0 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

May Safety Council meeting

GALION — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Galion Safety Council has cancelled its May 21 meeting. The March and April meetings were previously cancelled. Safety Council members will be receive one attendance meeting credit for May, as they will for March and April.

Recycling trailers removed due to COVID-10

BUCYRUS — Until further notice the recycling center will be closed Thursdays and Fridays. Employees will no longer be assisting the public with their recyclables, with the exception of electronics, tires, and appliances. A trailer will be available on the east side of the recycling center to place your recyclables. The gate will be open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-10 a.m..

If someone is using the trailer when you arrive, please use proper social distancing. Unless it is absolutely imperative to unload your recyclables, please stay home and follow the governor’s Stay At Home order.

The recycling center is at 5128 Lincoln Highway E., Bucyrus. If you have any questions regarding residential or industrial recycling, call 419-562-4169 or email uscrawfordswmd@midohio.twcbc.com

You can also keep updated by following the recycling center Facebook page.

Free roadside service available

COLUMBUS — Emergency Roadside Assistance is an essential business under Governor DeWine’s Stay at Home Order. This enables AAA to continue offering 24/7 Emergency Road Service to all members.

To help those on the front line of the virus, AAA is also now providing free emergency road service for healthcare workers and first responders.

AAA is committed to engaging in practices that prevent the spread of the virus and support the health and wellness of our employees, service providers and members. This includes maintaining six feet of distance between the service technician and the motorist receiving assistance. AAA aims to get motorists on the go without needing a tow. Should a tow be necessary, AAA will work with the motorist to help arrange alternative transportation. The AAA technician will remain with the motorist until transportation arrives.

Richland County court restrictions

MANSFIELD — In response to the COVID-19 health emergency, Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley announced that effective March 24, 2020, the Court will remain open to hear only urgent and emergency cases. All other cases shall be continued to a later date. The court will continue to conduct pretrials and supervision of youth by phone and Facetime.

“We are making every effort to protect the health of our Richland County citizens during this emergency, while still providing them with access to juvenile justice in urgent matters,” Judge McKinley said.

Last week McKinley took other precautionary measures including health screening all who enter the building, restrictions to the detention facility, and implementing work-at-home status for certain staff when feasible.

Mentored turkey-hunting opportunities

FINDLAY — Special mentored style turkey hunting opportunities are available to Ohio residents at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area and the recently-purchased Andreoff Wildlife Area in Hardin County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Registration will be taken for several wild turkey hunting opportunities for youth and adults who have never harvested a wild turkey. Hunts are available for the youth turkey season on April 18 and 19, as well as for one-week hunting sessions April 20-26, April 27-May 3, May 4-10, and May 11-17. Registration is taken on a first come, first serve basis and is open now. To register visit https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration/.