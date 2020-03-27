Avita accepting donations of medical supplies

GALION — Avita Health System is announcing that they are accepting donations of needed medical supplies. Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals are working diligently to conserve and procure personal protective equipment (PPE) in an effort to keep patients, employees, and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avita’s dedicated staff are available to coordinate the donation of items from individuals or organizations. To adhere to the Ohio Department of Health’s order that requires all Ohioans to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, arrangements can be made for hospital staff to pick-up donations. There will also be drop-off areas available at our facilities that will allow individuals to donate items without leaving their cars. To make arrangements for pick-up or drop-off of donated items, please send an email to tmartin@avitahs.org or call 419-468-0727.

To maintain staff and patient safety, the condition of donated medical supplies should be new and unopened. Much needed medical items include, but are not limited to:

N95 Masks

Tie surgical masks

Masks

Face Shields

Gowns

Medical coveralls

Exam gloves

Surgical gloves

Hand sanitizer

Avita Health System’s team of experts are dedicated to the health and safety of the community. Avita will continue to monitor hospital operations, assess the needs of the community, and take necessary COVID-19 precautions as the situation develops and new information emerges.

To answer questions and address concerns about COVID-19, Avita’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available from 8 a,m. 6 p.m. daily at 419-468-0800.

For information about Avita’s latest COVID-19 precautions, visit avitahealth.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Avita-logo-3.jpg