Crawford County community stepping up assist others

BUCYRUS — In recent days, employees of Community Counseling in Crawford County have been hard at work helping some of their most at-risk clients.

Executive Director Cindy Wallis said over the past five days they have delivered over 75 care packages to the clients.

“Giving folks just a little extra box of goodies has really helped calm some fears and reduce anxiety,” she said, noting Community Counseling is remaining open as long as it can. “Clients cried and hugged the staff when we delivered the food.

“Staff felt very blessed to be a part of making their days a little easier. We plan to deliver more over the next few weeks.”

The care package deliveries would not have happened without a lot of support from the community.

“We have been very blessed by help from the ADAMH Board, Amber Wertman at United Way and its community relief fund and Dollar General on Portland Way North in Galion,” Wallis explained. “The staff at Dollar General have been amazing. The store manager, Jackie Heinle, and her team — Regina and Haylee — have been so kind to our clients. They’ve helped us ring out over 15 carts of supplies. That’s a super team at Dollar General.

“We also had help from the Copper Horse antique store )in Galion. They let us use their delivery truck to take packages to folks. Renee and Terry McMillen own the place. They were super nice to let us use their truck. God is good.”

Brooke Woodrum sorts product at Community Counseling of Crawford County in Bucyrus. In the past five days, workers have delivered 75 care packages in Crawford County

