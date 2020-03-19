Avita no longer permitting patient visitors

BUCYRUS/GALION/ONTARIO — In a continued effort to protect patients, visitors, employees, medical staff, and the community, Avita Health System will no longer permit visitors at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals starting tomorrow Friday, March 20 until further notice. There are limited exceptions to the visitor restrictions, including:

Patients receiving end-of-life care

Patients under the age of 18

Patients with disabilities who need assistance

Patients undergoing emergency surgery

Maternity patients are limited to one support person for the entire duration of their stay

Also starting Friday, March 20, Avita will be limiting the number of entry points at Bucyrus and Galion Hospitals to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure and inhibit traffic throughout the facilities. The main “lobby” entrances at both hospitals will be locked, as well as the Pre-Admission Testing entrance and South entrance at Galion Hospital. The entrance that connects Ontario Hospital to Richland Mall was locked earlier in the week and will remain locked. All other entrances, including entry to the emergency departments at all three hospitals, will remain open.

To answer questions about COVID-19, Avita’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available 7 days a week from 9:00am – 6:00pm at 419-468-0800.

Avita Health System’s team of experts are dedicated to the health and safety of the community. Avita will continue to monitor hospital operations, assess the needs of the community, and take necessary COVID-19 precautions as the situation develops and new information emerges.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Avita-logo-2.jpg