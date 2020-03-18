Avita Health System implements precautions for COVID-19

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO — As of 5 p.m. on March 17, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Crawford and Richland counties. To protect patients, employees, medical staff, volunteers, and the community from potential exposure to COVID-19, Avita Health System has implemented the following precautions:

Patients are limited to one visitor at a time.

Patients are limited to visitors 16 years of age and older.

Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight with patients unless authorized.

The hospital cafeterias are closed to the public.

Support groups, classes, and public meetings are all cancelled.

Volunteer services are suspended.

Vendors are not permitted on Avita campuses.

The entrance that connects Ontario Hospital to Richland Mall has been closed.

All student clinicals, preceptorships, and medical rotations are suspended.

Cardiac Rehab is open for Phase II patients only.

These temporary precautions are effective until further notice at all Avita hospitals and clinics, as applicable. Additionally, in an effort to limit foot traffic in the Ontario Hospital atrium, Avita is now offering curbside prescription pick-up for the outpatient pharmacy, Monday-Friday during business hours. Patients are directed to pull into one of the designated parking spaces on the East side of the hospital and call the Pharmacytelephone number on the sign: 567-307-7570. Prescriptions will be delivered directly to patient vehicles.

The Avita COVID-19 Response Team (ACRT) – an internal multi-disciplinary emergency management committee – continues to meet daily to establish protocols, implement precautions, and update contingency plans in preparation for a potential influx of patients with COVID-19 symptomology and travel history and/or exposure.

Avita will continue to triage patients and administer COVID-19 tests to those who meet the testing criteria. Avita will maintain 24/7 infection control and prevention coverage to help mitigate the spread of infection and provide guidance on a case-by-case basis. Avita is closely monitoring inventories of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns, and gloves, as well as providing employees with ongoing education and updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.

Avita Health System’s team of experts are dedicated to keeping healthcare local by providing safe, quality care in our community. Avita will continue to monitor hospital operations, assess the needs of the community, and take necessary COVID-19 precautions as the situation develops and new information emerges.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Galion-Hospital-Avita.jpg