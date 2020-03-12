Crawford County school districts, Pioneer announce COVID-19 protocols

GALION — This announcement was provided Friday by superintendents Mark Robinson, Buckeye Central; Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Career and Technology Center; Todd Martin, Colonel Crawford; Matthew Henderson, Crestline; James Grubbs, Galion; Fred Fox, Wynford; Local School District’ and Court Sturts, Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Bucyrus City Schools are not a part of this plan.

School officials from area public schools conducted a meeting today to announce a series of common protocols for addressing novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). While there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 in our immediate area at this time, multiple area superintendents met to provide a collaborative response to the current health challenge in our state and nation.There was agreement on the following matters:

Agreement to suspend all large, indoor gatherings between March 16th and April 5th and to then reassess the next steps at that time;

Districts will provide deep cleaning of buildings and facilities;

Any possible closing of schools would be announced jointly and be made in consultation with a county or state health official;

Providing alternative options to students to address academic work in the event of the closure of school for multiple days;

Agreement to partner with local public health offices as applicable (Galion City Health Department and Crawford County Public Health) regarding strategic steps and recommendations for specific action; and

Districts will develop regular communication protocols to maintain communications with students, parents, and community members.

The school districts have conferred and met with local public health officials and they have provided their support of the above listed community measures and are committed to continuing to work with Crawford County School Districts to protect the health of Crawford County residents.Each school district will be conducting communications to their constituents on this matter.

The purpose of this press release is to provide a consistent set of protocols for schools within the immediate area.

Follow up questions regarding local school actions can be directed to each of the superintendents.

General information about COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For more information about COVID-19, contact the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-427-5634 between 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week. If residents have specific health-related questions, they should contact their physician.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_skynews-coronavirus-covid-19_4919548-1.jpg