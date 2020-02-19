Feb. 24 program in Mansfield aimed at those affected by Alzheimer’s

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Dementia Capable Coalition, under the leadership of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, will hold an educational program on Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia for all interested residents of Richland County.

The hour-long event will be on Monday, Feb. 24 at 2:30pm at Primrose Retirement Community 1301 Millsboro Road, Mansfield. “A dementia capable Richland County” says Pam Myers, Program Director for the Chapter, “ will be an educated community with the following results:

Increased sensitivity to issues faced by families impacted by memory loss

Mobilized citizens to support the needs of families and individuals

Increased referrals to healthcare and support services, and

The engagement of thousands of residents in initiatives aimed to prevent dementia, research treatments, and find a cure.”

The Alzheimer’s Association® has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.

The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:

Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Please register online at alz.org/CRF or call 1-800-272-3900.

In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com