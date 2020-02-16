Bucyrus Health and Wellness Center opens

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting Wednesday to welcome the Bucyrus Health and Wellness Center, a satellite office of the Third Street Clinic, located in the same building as Community Counseling Services, 2458 Stetzer Road in Bucyrus.

It offers medical care for infants through seniors, treating anything from preventative care to chronic medical care to urgent care. Nobody is turned away and payment is on a sliding scale fee. Insurance is accepted. Walk-ins are welcome.

But appointments are available at 419-834-8889. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Wednesday.

Cutting the ribbon are Nicole Williams, right, chief operating officer for Third Street Clinic and Cindy Wallis, executive director of Community Counseling Services.