HomeCare Matters is now Avita Home Health and Hospice

GALION — HomeCare Matters Home Health and Hospice is officially Avita Home Health and Hospice. Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avita Health System, Avita Home Health and Hospice will continue to provide homecare services, hospice, palliative care, wound care, and grief support, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy in the comfort of one’s home. Services will remain in Crawford, Richland, Morrow, Huron, Marion, Knox, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

“We have high quality expectations which have been passed on to Avita Home Health and Hospice,” explained Jerome Morasko, CEO/President of Avita Health System. “They are working hard to provide quality care and patient satisfaction that meets the Avita standards. They now have access to greater resources that will help them in their success.”

In 1990, HomeCare Matters was formed by the merger of Tri Hospital Home Health Care and Crawford County Hospice. It was originally owned by Galion Hospital, Bucyrus Hospital and Crestline Hospital. Over time, hospital ownership changed and HomeCare Matters became partly-owned by both Avita Health System and OhioHealth. In 2017, Avita Health System took full ownership.

Since acquiring HomeCare Matters, there has been a strong focus on enhancing the quality of care, patient satisfaction, and organizational growth. Avita’s ownership has allowed the organization greater access to resources, including: information technology, marketing, and plant operations. Over the past few years, new leadership has sought to streamline services and update processes and software to better align with Avita standards. In the fall of 2019, Avita named Catherine Sapp as executive director. Previously serving as the home health clinical director, Catherine brings 12 years of healthcare experience with 10 years at HomeCare Matters.

“I couldn’t be more proud to lead our team during this exciting time,” said Catherine Sapp. “We are thrilled to be taking this final step in our relationship with Avita Health System by acquiring the Avita name and brand. As a new service line in a respected health system, we have been given an opportunity to build on our years of dedication as a community leader in home health and hospice. We are honored to be a part of the Avita team and look forward to providing outstanding patient care.”

Avita Home Health and Hospice will keep the same services, staffing, and billing practices. For more information on Avita Home Health and Hospice, visit avitahomehealth.org.

-end-

*Photo included (left to right):

Catherine Sapp https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_15-IMG_4025.jpg Catherine Sapp From the left, the Avita Home Health and Hospice leadership group includes: Natalie Earl, financial director; Kevin Bryden, hospicec linical director; Catherine Sapp, executive director; Patty Robinette, administrative director; Leisa Petrozino, home health clinical director; and Nicole Blaser, clinical geimbursement. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_IMG_7460.jpg From the left, the Avita Home Health and Hospice leadership group includes: Natalie Earl, financial director; Kevin Bryden, hospicec linical director; Catherine Sapp, executive director; Patty Robinette, administrative director; Leisa Petrozino, home health clinical director; and Nicole Blaser, clinical geimbursement.