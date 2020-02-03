Application process opens for Freese Grants

GALION — The Freese Grant Advisory Board is now accepting applications to request project funding.

Projects must benefit parks and/or recreation in the Galion community. Any local, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization may apply, but must provide a 25 percent match.

Grant funding is supplied by the Egbert M. Freese Foundation.

The application is available by visiting the Freese Grant Advisory Board page of the City of Galion website.. Applications are due by Feb. 21 at 4:00 p.m.

Completed forms may be emailed to mattechelberry@galion.city or mailed to the City Building, attention to Freese Grant Advisory Board, at 301 Harding Way East. For more information, call 419-468-1857.

