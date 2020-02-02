Galion City School staff disinfects buildings, buses to effort to ward off flu

GALION— Galion City Schools superintendent indicated that the flu has not hit the Galion City School District as hard as it has some of the surrounding schools. He stated that he commends the district’s custodial and maintenance staff for keeping the buildings clean and disinfected.

The district was fortunate to be able to purchase a Clorox Total 360 System a year ago and is looking into getting at least two more. The manufacturer claims it pairs an innovative electrostatic sprayer with Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner or Anywhere Hard Surface Sanitizing Spray to deliver superior coverage in an efficient, cost-effective way. The system uses 65 percent less solution, works up to 75 percent faster and covers up to 18,000 square feet per hour. This machine has proven to help and is used in many hospitals and by many colleges and pro sports teams.

The district has seen a small rise in absences this week, with absences rising from a typical 4 to 6 percent to 8 to 10 percent. He indicates that most schools would not consider closing until that percentage increases to at least 15 percent. The district decided to take precautionary measures and bring in the entire custodial and maintenance staff this weekend to clean and disinfect all four school buildings. The bus mechanic reported Saturday to clean and disinfect all the school buses.

Grubbs said this is genuinely a preventive step to assist in controlling the spread of the flu. He knows that this is just one of the many steps we can all do to control the spread of the flu. He does want us to remind children, as he emphasizes to his own, the importance of washing your hands frequently, and not drinking from the same bottle/glass, etc. as your friends.

He encourages families to do as he and his children did and get the flu shot if you have not already done so. He admits that this is not foolproof, but the CDC indicates it does help soften the blow if you do contract the flu virus.

Grubbs reiterated that this is precautionary and that parents should not be alarmed. Please know that we will continue to monitor our daily attendance over the next few weeks and keep our families posted if we continue to see a rise in absences. Please understand that the district will also continue to take preventative actions daily.

If your child is sick, or you suspect they may be, please keep them at home in order to help prevent the spread of the flu, and to help your child recover.

