Legislation allowing motorcyclists to wear hearing protection awaits Ohio governor’s signature

COLUMBUS — Current law does not allow motorcyclists throughout Ohio to wear in-ear hearing protection in both ears, but that could soon change. State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) has introduced legislation permitting motorcyclists to wear hearing protection for the last two General Assembly’s and now the bill has passed in both the House and Senate.

“House Bill 129 gives motorcyclists another option for the hearing protection they need in order to safely protect themselves,” said McClain. “I am thankful to all of my colleagues in the House and Senate for passing this practical legislation to help motorcyclists across the state.”

While operating a motorized vehicle, individuals are exposed to dangerous decibel levels due to the loud wind noise and the sound of the motorcycle. Without proper hearing protection, these loud noises after extended periods of time can lead to eventual hearing loss.

Other imperative sounds, in order to operate a vehicle safely on the roadway, would not be eliminated. With this protection, it would still allow the drivers to hear sirens and car horns.

The legislation unanimously passed out of the Senate and now awaits the Governor’s signature.

