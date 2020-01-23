Winter Hikes for Health are Feb. 8 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland Public Health’s annual “Winter Hike for Health” on Saturday, Feb 8, will be at two locations. In addition to the traditional hike at Malabar Farm State Park, Gorman Nature Center in Mansfield is joining in the day’s healthy fun.

Enjoy the winter wonderland with hikes through the woods at either location from 9 a.m. to nooon. Hikes are self-guided on easy trails so everyone in the family can participate. Adults must accompany children.

Hikes at either Malabar Farm State Park (4050 Bromfield Road) or Gorman Nature Center (2295 Lexington Avenue) generally last 30 minutes to one hour. Dogs are permitted, but must be on a leash.

There will be a special guided hike with Richland Walks guide Nelson Shogren starting at 10 a.m. The 3-mile hike, entitled “Up Ferguson Way with Louis Bromfield,” will start at the Visitor’s Center at Malabar Farm and go up to the Ferguson Steps and then back by Ferguson Falls.

Hiking is promoted as a healthy form of exercise in Ohio state parks and other scenic and natural outdoor locations. Hikers are encouraged to dress warmly and wear sturdy hiking boots as the trail conditions may be somewhat snowy and icy.

The only reason the Winter Hike for Health would be canceled at either location is if the roads are closed due to weather conditions on the day of the hike. Listen to local media for weather reports.

The starting point will be at the Visitor’s Center for both Malabar Farm State Park and Gorman Nature Center. At both locations, maps of the walking trails will be available as well as water and healthy snacks.

This is a free event. For more information about the “Hike for Health” call 419-774-4761 or see richlandhealth.org

Photo courtesy Richland Public Health This year’s Winter Hike for Health is less than a month. There are two hikes, one at Gorman Nature Center, the other at Malabar Farm State Park https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_WinterHike.jpg Photo courtesy Richland Public Health This year’s Winter Hike for Health is less than a month. There are two hikes, one at Gorman Nature Center, the other at Malabar Farm State Park