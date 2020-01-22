Love Our Hero’s gets a new home in Bellville

BELLVILLE – Tami Oyster’s years-long dream is coming to fruition.

Her dream, to help area veterans, and others, has a new home, and it will have an official grand opening Friday, Jan. 24 at Love Your Hero’s new home, 24 Bell St.

Oyster started Love Our Hero’s Thrift Store and Donation Center Store with just $690 and items from her own home in February 2019. The space was only 900 square feet. She shared her story of raising money to help veterans to anyone and everyone who stopped in to see her.

As the word spread through the community, the donations poured it and the space grew more congested. God showed Tami a building not far from the current building — with 9,000 square feet — and Tami went there every day to pray for guidance and clarity. The building came to fruition in December. The move happened with the assistance of more than 40 volunteers including the girls’ basketball team from Clear Fork High School. On Jan. 3, they cleared out the old building and two storage lockers followed by a donation of pizza from Fast Eddie’s.

Tami and many volunteers have cleaned, painted and re-organized all the items in the store, many that had never been seen because they had gone right to storage. The new space will be home to Love Our Hero’s, Valley Spin and J & R Wholesales; and in time The Freedom Café & Ice Cream Shoppe, as well as a shop for girls to purchase donated homecoming and prom dresses at reasonable prices. All proceeds will benefit Love Our Hero’s and Clear Fork High School Athletic boosters.

Also, there is a home on the property (The Veteran Villa). which will house a veteran for 12 months while he or she gets back on their feet. Come check out our the building and help support our veterans while you shop. Refreshments will be available.

Already, Oyster’s efforts have helped many.

Oyster said one man found out about Love our Hero’s on Facebook. He had no food, nothing for his dog and his car was going to be repossessed, she said. Her shop made the man’s car payment, bought groceries and dog food.

Another person needed a car repaired, and Love our Hero’s provided $450. Kirstie White, who has worked with Oyster as a volunteer, said “that’s just who she is.”

People are welcome to visit the store, make themselves comfortable, get coffee or buy pop.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Tami Oyster, at her Love our Hero’s shop in Bellville. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_soldiers-store.jpg Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Tami Oyster, at her Love our Hero’s shop in Bellville.

Grand-opening ceremony Friday at 24 Bell St.