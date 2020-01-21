Third Street Clinic opens in Bucyrus, within Crawford County Community Counseling building

BUCYRUS — Residents in the Crawford County area looking for affordable healthcare close to home need to look no further than the new Third Street Clinic, which recently opened a satellite office in Bucyrus inside the Crawford County Community Counseling building, 2458 Stetzer Road.

Also called Bucyrus Health and Wellness, the office opened Jan. 6 and welcome patients from infants to seniors. Young Mi Britton, CNP, is the provider at the medical facility. She said people have slowly been learning that the offices hasopened.

“The first week and half we’ve seen about 10 patients,” she said. “We’re still trying to get the word out that were open. The people we’ve seen here have been very receptive and are very thankful that we are here.

“We see pediatric all the way up to geriatric patients,” Britton added. “And we can refer patients to specialists if needed. We also can refer them to Community Counseling if they need their services … and vice versa. They can refer patients to us too.”

Cindy Wallis, who is executive director at Community Counseling, said: “They can treat everything from the flu, high blood pressure, diabetes, pretty much the whole medical gamut.”

Wallis was instrumental in getting a Third Street Clinic office open at Community Counseling.

“I had worked in Mansfield previously at The Center, and Third Street was a part of that,” she said. “I saw how well that partnership worked and wanted to get that started here. We started looking at the possibility about two years ago. We’re just super excited to move on from the past two years and the planning, to getting it up and running.”

Wallis said Community Counseling offered up the space and Third Street Clinic paid for the rehabilitation and construction of the new offices, exam rooms and waiting room.

Bucyrus Health and Wellness is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The office is closed on Wednesday. Britton said people may call 419-834-8889 to make an appointment or they do accept walk-in patients as well.

The office accepts all insurance and for those with no insurance or lower incomes, fees are calculated on a sliding scale.

“Nobody is turned away,” Wallis said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon.

Care available within Crawford County Community Counseling building