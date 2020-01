GALION — Matthew Duggan arrived in Galion at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday at Avita’s Galion Hospital. He is the first child delivered in Crawford County in 2020. Matthew’s parents are Melissa Leong and Chris Duggan. Matthew was delivered by Dr. Anne Clark.

