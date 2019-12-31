OhioHealth expands in Lexington: $5-million medical office building to opened last month

LEXINGTON — OhioHealth opened its new OhioHealth Physician Group Primary Care facility in Lexington last month. The new 10,000-square-foot facility is at 231 E. Main, on State Route 42 near Lakewood Road. OhioHealth first announced the purchase of 8.50 acres in Lexington in March 2019.

The OhioHealth Physician Group Primary Care practice of Brandon Crouch, MD, Lisa Patterson, CNP, and Elizabeth Miller, CNP at 375 W. Main Sr., will relocate and expand in its new location. Primary care physician Nathaniel Overmire, DO, will be joining the Lexington practice, and new services, such as outpatient lab and x-ray, will be added to improve convenience for patients. All providers are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (419) 520.3550.

“The current location has served the community for more than 50 years. In that time, Lexington’s population has grown. In order to continue to improve the health of those we service in Lexington and the surrounding communities, we needed to build a facility and add services with the vision for the future,” said Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. “This investment shows our continued commitment to Lexington and the surrounding communities for many years to come.”

In addition to providing primary care to the Lexington community, OhioHealth Home Care moved its local office to Lexington in June 2019. OhioHealth also is proud to serve as the official healthcare provider of the Lexington Minutemen and presenting sponsor the Lexington Blueberry Festival.

OhioHealth is committed to improving health in the communities it serves. In the last 5 years, OhioHealth has invested in more than $200 million capital improvements in Richland and Ashland counties as well as a more than $12-million reinvestment into its associates through improved benefits and wage increases.

