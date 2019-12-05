Alzheimer’s Association looking for volunteers

NORTHWEST OHIO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is seeking to significantly increase the reach of its care and support services through direct service, community partners, and volunteer-powered delivery. By engaging more volunteers, we will be able to dramatically increase the number of families who have access to our programs.

An estimated 32,000 people are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in Northwest Ohio. You can do something to help by becoming an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer. Our ability to reach and support those affected depends on people dedicated to the fight against this disease.

As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, you can use your unique talents to make a meaningful impact in your community while connecting with others who share your passion. Find the role that is the best fit for you!

Are you interested in:

Teaching the community about Alzheimer’s?

Helping community members find programs and services?

Organizing fun social activities for people living with Alzheimer’s?

Advocating for people affected by Alzheimer’s?

If so, getting started is easy!! Sign up today at volunteer.alz.org

For more information, contact Pam Myers at 567-0302-3612 or pjmyers@alz.org

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For information on the Alzheimer’s Association, call 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_AlzheimersGeneric1.jpg