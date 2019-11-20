Galion-area news briefs

Free Thanksgiving meal delivered to your home

GALION —Will you be alone or unable to cook or go out on Thanksgiving Day? Volunteers at Galion Grace Point Church will prepare and deliver a Thanksgiving meal to you on Thanksgiving Day.

Call to reserve your FREE Thanksgiving dinner, delivered right to your door. The deadline to order your meal and have it delivered is Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Please call 419-468-9648 to reserve your meal.

Sears Woods closed this Saturday

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Park District’s Sears Woods State Nature Preserve will be closed Saturday, Nov. 23 for a controlled deer hunt sponsored by The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and the Crawford Park District. This hunt is only open to previously selected hunters. For more information call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000.

Portman internship deadline is Jan. 20

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) is accepting applications for summer 2020 internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. and state offices.

Internships are designed primarily for Ohio students who have completed at least one full year of collegiate undergraduate coursework. Interns are assigned to work alongside staff responsible for the Senator’s legislative, press, and administrative operations. Students who wish to apply for a summer internship may find application information on Senator Portman’s website in the section titled “Students”.

Application deadline is Jan. 20. Contact Portman’s office at Portman_Internships@portman.senate.gov or 202-224-3353 for more information.

Leeville Grange has November meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange 2078 met Nov. 5 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Master/President Donald Graf presided. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.

Priscilla Laughbaum talked about the state baking contests for this year is mens-only double chocolate chocolate chip cookies, honey wheat bread, frosted pineapple cookies and slab fruit pie. Kathie Burkman won fourth place with quilted table runner and place mats and honorable mention with pincushion.

The Deaf Activities Chairman reported on Ohio State Grange Director Judy Carrick’s article about people with service dogs that run into various situation in public places. Members were asked to bring non-perishable food items, paper products, winter clothing and toys for Crestline Community Christmas.

Donations were received in memory of Jim Miller and Joe and Polly Turney, former members of the Mount Zion Grange. Dave Paytner, owner of Paytner Organic Farms, presented a program on “Organic Farming – The Other Way of Farming”.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting is Dec/ 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the same fire department. Lunch is going to be a good ole American Christmas dish or entrée.

Crawford Park District board meets Thursday

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center. For information, call 419-683-9000.