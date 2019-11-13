Galion-area news briefs

Civil War, Tent 91 has November meeting

GALION — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 91 Galion, met for regular meeting Nov. 5, at the home of Judy Sanders. President, Donna Yaussy, was in charge.

Communications included: Ohio Department General Orders 2 and “The Veteran” newsletter form the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Relief report consisted of: 3 flowers for deceased, 10 personal visits, 88 cheer cards sent and 46 volunteer hours served.

The annual Christmas potluck and meeting will be held December 3 at the home of Janice Cass. Menu and entertainment was discussed. We will again be giving a donation for the Ohio Veterans Home in place of a gift exchange.

Nomination and election of officers for the coming year found the following: president, Cathy Brown; senior vice president, Janice Cass; junior vice president, Donna Yaussy; chaplain, Marilyn Sipes; treasurer, Melanie Baker; council 1, Judy Sanders; council 2, Kary McCourt; patriotic instructor, Julie Cass.

It was announced that the tent has secured lodging and meeting space for the Ohio Department Convention in June 2020.

For the Good of the Order, Donna Yaussy announced she had purchased a copy of the book titled “Mathew Brady’s Civil War”. She had it available for everyone to look at. Donna also gave each of us a copy of an article from “Guidepost” titled “A Sorrow So Deep” about President Abraham Lincoln during a time of living with depression.

Mystery gift was won by Melanie Baker. Refreshments were served by Judy Sanders. Next meeting will be Dec. 3, with potluck at 6 p.m.

Movie addressing suicide showing in Galion

MARION — The ADAMH Board, NAMI, Community Counseling Services, and the Crawford County Suicide Prevention Coalition are sponsoring a free showing of the inspirational documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” next Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bucyrus Public Library and on Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Galion Public Library.

In 2000, at age 19, Kevin Hines attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Today, he is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author spreads a message of hope, recovery and wellness.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is a feature length documentary film that chronicles Kevin’s personal journey through mental health struggles and demonstrates the ripple effect that his suicide attempt and subsequent life’s work have had on hundreds of thousands worldwide.

Get your holiday gifts at BPAG

GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) is having its fourth annual Holiday Gifts Extravaganza. It runs through Dec. 21. There are special open houses planned on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 7 during regular gallery hours. There will a prize drawing daily for attendees. BPAG is a project of the non-profit Brush and Palette Art Association (BPAA) and is located at 131 Harding Way East, one block east of the public square. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Thursday through Saturday. Proceeds from this venue are used to carry out BPAA’s mission to plan and host quality art events for Galion and the surrounding areas. Call 419-468-5965 or 419-468-2944 for more information.

Calling all patriots; what’s ahead in 2020?

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot’s next free public forum, “Keeping America Forever Free,” starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at The Grace Point Church Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North (Ohio 598),Galion. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tom Zawistowski, an Ohio conservative leader, and an I Heart Radio personality will be the guest speaker and will present a frank assessment of where we stand as a nation today, culturally and politically. He will identify and explore the challenges we face in our country that affect our freedoms and what we can do to defend our liberties and our prosperity going into the pivotal 2020 election year. The night will include fellowship, light refreshments, and Zawistowski’s presentation. Donations will be accepted at the event for FCTP’s Constitution Project which involves distributing pocket size U.S. Constitutions to county residents.

For information, please call 419-468-5116, 419-468-4679 or email gregjaye@earthlink.net.