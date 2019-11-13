Fairway preschoolers get their eyes checked

BUCYRUS — Preschool students at Fairway School in Bucyrus had their eyes opened wide recently during an eye exam.

Dr. Christina Fox has been providing free vision screenings to the students at Fairway Preschool for many years.

The age of the students, as well as special needs makes typical vision screening a challenge to get accurate results. However, Dr. Fox brings her expertise and specialized equipment to Fairway and has found vision concerns that were previously unknown to parents and teachers. She also has been able to confirm suspected vision issues.

Fairway Preschool students are ages 3 to 5 years old with half of the students enrolled identified as developing typically and the other half of the students have been an identified with a developmental delay or special needs. The early learning years are important for ongoing success for all students. Ensuring the students have good vision is so important for learning.

During this year’s vision screening 9 students out of 66 students, that were screened, were found to have vision concerns and recommendations were sent to their parents for further follow up.

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities said it is very gratefully that Dr. Fox so generously gives back to the community with her time and talents. Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1630 E. Southern Ave, Suite 101, in Bucyrus serves more than 350 children and adults at Fairway School.

Courtesy photo Dr. Christina Fox performs an eye exam at Fairway Preschool in Bucyrus recently. This year, nine students out of 66 screened, were found to have vision concerns and recommendations were sent to their parents for further follow up. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Dr.-Fox-11-6-19-1.jpg Courtesy photo Dr. Christina Fox performs an eye exam at Fairway Preschool in Bucyrus recently. This year, nine students out of 66 screened, were found to have vision concerns and recommendations were sent to their parents for further follow up.