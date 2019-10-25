Fredericktown EMS levy will assure future care for residents

FREDERICKTOWN — Over the last 30 years, Fredericktown EMS has grown in size and stature in an effort to become a more progressive agency, utilizing modern equipment and techniques. It moved to 24/7 staffing in 2012, and its staff takes advantage of new trainings and information as frequently as possible.

Despite experiencing such success, the agency has outgrown its current location and needs additional staffing during peak hours to address the growing number of calls. To address this need, Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District is introducing a new 3.75-mil levy on this November’s ballot. This levy, the second smallest in Knox County, would replace all three of the district’s current levies.

“Fredericktown EMS is committed to meeting the needs of our community,” said Chief Rick Lanuzza. “As the number of calls and severity of illnesses continue to rise, Fredericktown EMS is quickly outgrowing our current station. Our goal is to make sure that we are prepared to support our community’s needs not only now but also into the future.”

Fredericktown EMS currently serves more than 9,700 residents in an area covering 118 square miles. The department has seen an eight percent average increase in calls annually since 2006. Last year, they handled more than 900 calls and their average response time was five minutes, 24 seconds. Of their last 600 patient interactions, 64 percent were for people over the age of 50.

“If not for Fredericktown EMS, I would not be here today,” explained Fredericktown resident Mike Harmer. “Nine years ago, on the worse night of my life, they somehow managed to get from the Tomato Show to my home in a matter of minutes then proceeded to keep me alive until the doctors could perform a miracle. Now, after nine years, my wife and I owe everything to Fredericktown EMS.”

Levy funds would be used for the construction of a new EMS station; general operation expenditures, including but not limited to utilities, capital expenditures (heart monitors, CPR devices, vehicles, etc.); additional staffing during peak hours; maintenance of all equipment; an additional ambulance; public education and training; and community relations.

To learn more about Fredericktown EMS or the upcoming levy, please contact Chief Lanuzza at 740-694-0351, visit http://www.fredericktownems.net or follow Fredericktown EMS on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_IMG_6379.jpeg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_2019_Election_logo-2.jpg