Romanchuk honored by Public Children Services Association of Ohio

COLUMBUS— State Representative Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) has been named the Public Children Services Association of Ohio (PCSAO) Legislator of the Year. He received the award for his leadership on enhancing Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget investment in our children. Romanchuk served on the House Finance Committee where he worked on the budget and advocated for Ohio’s children.

“PCSAO is pleased to honor Rep. Mark Romanchuk, as a 2019 PCSAO Legislator of the Year,” said Mary Wachtel, MSW, Director of Public Policy at PCSAO. “This award recognizes outstanding leadership and action by legislators, on issues that impact children and families served by Ohio’s children services system. During this year’s budget process, as Chair of the Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, Rep. Romanchuk put together a package of recommendations supporting the Governor’s proposed funding increases for children services and crafted additional language to strengthen provisions related to multi-system youth. It is these specific proposals, as well as for the way that Rep. Romanchuk goes about his work—listening to stakeholders, gathering information—which sets him apart and has led PCSAO to honor him in this way.”

“The PCSAO is a vital organization to the state that protects Ohio’s children, and improves the lives of Ohio’s families,” said Rep. Romanchuk. “It was an honor to receive this award from them.”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Mark-Romanchuk-mug.jpg