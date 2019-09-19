Personnel department of Galion health department plans special meeting

GALION — The personnel committee of the Galion City Health Department will have a special meeting Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East.

The meeting has been called for the purpose of discussing the staff evaluation process, job expectations of the health commissioner, employee compensation, employee stipends, human resource and personnel policies.

This is deemed a special meeting because the personnel committee does not yet have a standing meeting date. This will be the committee’s first meeting.

