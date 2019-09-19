Take 10 million steps to help prevent falls: Richland County event set Monday, Sept. 23

COLUMBUS — Monday, Sept. 23, is National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. The Ohio Department of Aging is marking the day with its fifth-annual “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls.”

The campaign, sponsored by the department’s STEADY U Ohio falls prevention initiative, recruits community partners to organize and host walking groups and events. Participants will contribute toward a statewide goal of having at least 4,000 people walk a mile each in the name of falls prevention.

“Your participation in ‘10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls’ can make a big difference in the lives of older adults in your community,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “You can help us raise awareness that falls are not inevitable as we age. Healthy habits, like regular physical activity, coupled with changes to your home and conversations with your health care providers, can significantly reduce your risk.”

Richland County is having its own walking event for National Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Richland Mall ink Ontario. The event is being hosted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. It starts at 8 a.m. Call 419-524-4144 for more information.

The Department of Aging will announce the results of “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” in October.