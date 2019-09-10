Emotional film about NOT committing suicide showing in Marion

MARION — On Sept. 25, 2000, at age 19, Kevin Hines attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Today he is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author who travels the globe spreading a message of hope, recovery and wellness.

“Suicide: The Ripple Effect” is a feature length documentary film that chronicles Kevin’s personal journey through mental health struggles and demonstrates the ripple effect that his suicide attempt and subsequent life’s work have had on hundreds of thousands worldwide. In addition, the film highlights the stories of several individuals and families who are using their personal tragedy to help and inspire others.

As part of our local efforts during National Suicide Prevention Month, NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties, the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board, The Ohio State University at Marion, and Marion Technical College are sponsoring the movie screening.

The movie will be shown Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 6:15-8:15 a.m. at The Ohio State University at Marion, Morrill Hall, Room 160. Morrill Hall is at 1461 Mount Vernon Ave., Marion.

Following the film local representatives will be available to answer questions and share information on the warning signs of suicide, as well as local and national resources available to those who may be at risk.

