Magnolia Terrace to partner with Alcore Senior Management

GALION — Effective Sept. 1, Galion’s Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living will partner with Columbus based Alcore Senior Management. The partnership with Alcore will allow owner Mike Flick to focus on ownership issues, and have more family time. Alcore will focuson the day-to-day operations. Magnolia Terrace has been a staple in the Galion community since it opened its doors in 2002.

“We are excited for the kind of opportunity Alcore will provide to our beautiful community,” Mike Flick said. “They (Alcore) have a proven track record in the senior living industry and I know they will maximize our full potential while maintaining our values.”

“We look forward to working with the existing staff to provide the best experience for current and future residents of Magnolia Terrace,” said Chris Schott, executive vice president of Alcore. “We plan to educate seniors on benefits such as financial assistance through Veterans Affairs. Serving the community has always been a top priority of ours and we are eager to bring that to Galion.”

Magnolia Terrace is a privately owned 56-unit facility with a reputation for excellent care on the north side of Galion. Five room sizes are sporadically placed about the facility. Each has its own bathroom with shower. Forty-four units have kitchenettes furnished with refrigerator and microwave. We also have four 2-bedroom units with a full kitchen. There is an on-site beauty shop with beautician two days per week. Care is provided by a staff of professional, compassionate employees with nurses in-house 24/7. A medical director and podiatrist are on-staff and provide services whenever needed. Physical therapy, hospice care and home health care are also available.

Based out of Columbus, Alcore Senior has successfully developed and managed multiple communities throughout several states. Alcore promotes independence, confidence, and community among their residents by providing a full range of services in their independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. The organization’s mission is simple: Provide an exceptional, affordable senior housing option to middle America.

