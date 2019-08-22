Free health screenings set in September

RICHLAND COUNTY — Community Health Screenings are free health assessments from Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following:

Free blood pressure reading, free blood sugar check (3-hour fast recommended), free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit), free education and referrals, along with $12 cholesterol checks (9-12 hour fast required). Cash or check only for the cholesterol check.

Dates, locations and times

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Butler/Clear Fork Adult Center , 20 W. Henry St., Butler 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5 at Shiloh Village Municipal Building , 13 Main St., Shiloh 9 – 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16 at People Community Senior Center , 587 Park Ave. East, Mansfield 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 at Lucas Community Center , 252 W. Main St., Lucas 9 – 11 a.m.

For additional information call 419-774-4540. Community Health Screenings are partly funded by local tax dollars.

Neighborhood immunizations set next month

Infants, children and adults can get the shots they need at our Neighborhood Immunization Clinics staffed by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and need an up-to-date shot record and insurance card at time of service. Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care are accepted. Most private insurance companies billed.

Please contact the public health clinic for pricing for children and adult vaccines. Richland Public Health participates in the federally-funded “Vaccines for Children” program. No child is denied vaccines due to inability to pay (donations are accepted).

Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Bellville/Jefferson Township Fire Station , 470 Main St. (State Route 13 South), Bellville 10 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Lucas Community Center , 252 W. Main St., Lucas 10 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Shelby City Hall, 43 W. Main St., Shelby 2 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Shenandoah Christian Church. 5642 State Route 13 North, Shenandoah 9:30 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Lexington Library , 25 Lutz Ave., Lexington 10 a.m. – Noon

Immunizations also are also available any weekday at the Richland Public Health clinic:

Mondays– Fridays at Richland Public Health, 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield 9:30 a.m – 6 p.m Wednesday.

Appointments are not required. For updated immunization scheduling information call our hotline at 419-774-8115. Neighborhood Immunization Clinics are partly funded by local tax dollars.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/Richland-Public-Health.png https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Richland-public-health.jpg