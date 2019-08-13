Entry point near Butler to B & O Trail gets a makeover

BUTLER – A bright new sign, letting people know all about the Richland B & O Bike trail, was dedicated at a ceremony Thursday in Butler.

Richland County commissioners, mayors of local towns and villages, and representatives of parks departments were there to talk about the benefits of the trails.

Mike Solon, of the Richland B &O Trail, said he wasn’t sure how to officially dedicate new signs, but that the idea is to give bike-riding fans detailed information about things permitted, and those that are not.

Number one, he said, is that motorcycles aren’t permitted.

The Richland B & O trail is a paved 18.4 mile section built on the railroad bed of the former Baltimore and Ohio Railway. It connects Mansfield, Lexington, Bellville and Butler.

It traverses some of the most scenic parts of the county, Richland B & O information says.

There are multiple entry points along the way.

There are also places where people can rent bikes.

All that information is on the website.

The bike trail runs from North Lake Park in Mansfield to Butler, at Hickman Park.

While the ceremony was taking place, eager riders floated by the dedication site.

The sign is in the parking lot area of the Whiffletree Restaurant.

Solon said people should also know “trail etiquette” is important. A list of things people can do and can’t is on the sign.

It lists things like a bike “fix it box,” locations for food and drink, and “warm up stretching stations.”

There is a web site people can consult: RichlandBandOTrail.com

The sign says it is 5.6 mile to Butler from one direction sign.

Solon said one woman eager to try out the trails traveled to the area from her home, not in the Richland County area, and began on her trip. He said she never make it to the real bike trail.

He said that points to the need for detailed signage.

Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield, said getting the trail sign is a partnership. Richland Public Health, the local libraries, towns and villages, commissioners, and others made the project happen, he said.

Bike rentals are available at two libraries.

Solon mentioned volunteers, who were also represented at the dedication ceremony. He said those people were “rock stars” because it required muscle to break through rocks to be able to dig holes for the sign posts.

Tiffany Hardin of Destination Mansfield designed the sign.

Though Solon said no graffiti was allowed, he let her decorate the bright multi-colored sign with her signature.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Tiffany Hardin shows the new sign she designed for the Richland County B & O Bike Trail. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Bike-Trail-art.jpgPhoto by Louise Swartzwalder Tiffany Hardin shows the new sign she designed for the Richland County B & O Bike Trail. Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Officials show off a new sign for the B & O Bike Trail entrance near Butler. It was dedicated last week. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_Bike-Trail-2.jpgPhoto by Louise Swartzwalder Officials show off a new sign for the B & O Bike Trail entrance near Butler. It was dedicated last week.