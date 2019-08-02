Back-to-school immunizations at Richland Public Health

RICHLAND COUNTY — It may be hard to believe, but the start of school is less than a month away. Included in planning is making sure your children are up-to-date on their required immunizations.

Richland Public Health is reminding parents of students just starting Kindergarten, those entering 7th grade, and those entering high school that certain shots are required:

Kindergarten requires a complete series of Dtap (Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis), polio, varicella (chickenpox), Hepatitis B, and MMR vaccinations.

7th Grade requires the completed series above plus Tdap (Tetanus/ Diphtheria/Pertussis) and one dose of meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine. Other recommended vaccines are HPV, Hepatitis A and influenza (flu shot).

Grades 10-12: Three of more doses of IPV or OPV, one dose of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine if not administered before, and one dose of Tdap if not administered before.

12th Grade requires the second dose (booster) of the meningococcal vaccine (meningitis) if a first dose was given prior to age 16, or a first dose if there were no prior doses. Other recommended vaccines are HPV, Hepatitis A and influenza (flu shot).

Back to school shots are available at regularly scheduled Neighborhood Immunization Clinics throughout Richland County. Walk-in clinics at Neighborhood Immunization Clinics are:

Aug. 14 at Shiloh Village Hall 9:30 a.m.-noon

Aug. 14 at Shelby City Hall, 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 21 Springfield Township Fire Station, 10 a.m.-noon

Aug. 28 at Mifflin Township Fire Station, 10 a.m.-noon

Sept. 4 at Bellville/Jefferson Township Fire Station, 10 a.m.-noon

Sept. 11 at Lucas Community Center, 10 a.m.-noon

Sept, 11 at Shelby City Hall, 2-6 p.m.

Parents may also schedule immunization appointments at a time convenient for their schedule by calling the Richland Public Health Clinic: 419-774-4700. The Clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Walk-in are welcome. To avoid longer wait times, Richland Public Health nurses urge parents and guardians not to delay getting school immunizations. For questions about immunizations, please call Richland Public Health Clinic at 419-774-4700.