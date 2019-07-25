Richland Public Heath schedules free health assessments

MANSFIELD — Community Health Screenings are free health assessments from Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following:

Free blood pressure reading; Free blood sugar check (3-hour fast recommended); Free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit); Free education and referrals; A$12 cholesterol check also is available. (9-12 hour fast required). Cash or check only please.

Dates, locations and times:

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Butler/Clear Fork Adult Center , 20 W. Henry St., Butler 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 Springfield Twp. Fire Station , 3700 Park Ave. West, Ontario 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 Madison Branch Library l 1395 Grace St., Mansfield 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 Masonic Temple 1250 Middle-Bellville Rd., Mansfield 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 Yes We Can Senior Center, 271 Hedges St., Mansfield 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 Richland Public Health , 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22 Lucas Community Center 252 W. Main St., Lucas 9 – 11 a.m.

For additional information call Public Health Nursing at 419-774-4540. Community Health Screenings are partly funded by local tax dollars.

Immunization clinics scheduled

Infants, children and adults can get the shots they need at our Neighborhood Immunization Clinics staffed by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and need an up-to-date shot record and insurance card at time of service. Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care are accepted. Most private insurance companies billed.

Please contact the public health clinic for pricing for children and adult vaccines. Richland Public Health participates in the federally-funded “Vaccines for Children” program. No child is denied vaccines due to inability to pay (donations are accepted).

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Shiloh Village Hall , 13 W. Main St., Shiloh 9:30 a.m. – Noon

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Shelby City Hall , Back-to-School Clinic with Shelby Health Department , 43 W. Main St., Shelby 2 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug, 21 Springfield Township Fire Station, 3700 Park Ave. West, Ontario 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Aug. 28 Mifflin Township Fire Station, 2326 Park Ave. East, Mansfield 10 a.m. – noon

Immunizations are also available any weekday at the Richland Public Health clinic: Mondays– Fridays at Richland Public Health 8 a.m – 4 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointment are not required. For updated immunization scheduling information call the Richland Public Health hotline at 419-774-8115. Neighborhood Immunization Clinics are partly funded by local tax dollars.

