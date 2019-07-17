RICHLAND COUNTY — Dr. Julie Chaya, director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health is hosting a national webinar through the National Network of Libraries of Medicine.The webinar Promoting Public Health through the Public Library is July 25, from 2-3 p.m.

Richland Public Health and the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library have formed a unique partnership to improve the health and overall quality of life of Richland County community members through innovative health education and promotion programming. This webinar will feature an overview of three successful initiatives:

The Health Information Kiosk program

The Free Blood Pressure Cuff Loan program

The Free Bike Loan program

Recommendations on how other health departments and their local library systems can pursue opportunities to collaborate will also be discussed.

Dr. Chaya has 10-plus years of experience in obtaining and leading federally and state grant-funded longitudinal research projects and community health initiatives. She has advanced level training in both quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and has assisted a number of organizations with needs assessments and program evaluations as a research consultant across the U.S. Her innovative award-winning work has been published and presented nationally and she is experienced in working with and developing health education materials for diverse populations. Dr. Chaya holds a M.A. in Human Development & Family Studies and a M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Health Education & Promotion from Kent State University.

There is still time to register for this webinar. Please paste the following link in your browser to register: https://nnlm.gov/class/promoting-public-health-through-public-library/12641. For more information, call 419-774-4761.

Richland Public Health doctor hosting webinar July 25