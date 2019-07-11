Just walk Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY — Just Walk Richland is a fitness movement for area residents that encourages whole health walking in Richland County.

These walking groups are open to all in Richland County and include walks on urban city streets, residential neighborhood streets, the Richland B&O trail and rustic hiking trails.

Join the movement and share your ideas for future walks.

Just Walk Richland has issued an open invitation to individuals to walk for their own interests whether that is for physical, mental or social benefits. Whatever your reason, Just Walk Richland. You can connect with other walkers on the Internet at www.meetup.com/JustWalkRichland/

If you are interested in participating in walk groups or future walking movement leader training,s please call the Community Health & Prevention Sciences Division at Richland Public Health, 419-774-4761, or email: snelson@richlandhealth.org. For additional information, please www.richlandhealth.org.

Photo courtesy Just Walk Richland Facebook page https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Just-walk-richland.jpg Photo courtesy Just Walk Richland Facebook page