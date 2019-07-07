It’s prime time for skeeters in Bellville; spraying schedule announced for next week

BELLVILLE — It’s prime time for mosquitos in north central Ohio.

To that, Richland County Health will be spraying in the Bellville this week. Here is the schedule, followed by a few tips to help you keep the mosquitos from biting you and your loved ones.

Spray schedule, July 8-10:

July 8 – South of Lucas Dr., North of E. Hanley Rd., East of I-71, West of Pulver Rd., Washington Township.

July 8 – South of Amoy-Pavonia Rd., North of Hale Rd., East of Pavonia Rd., West of Bowen Rd., Weller Township.

July 8 – South of Amoy Pavonia Rd., North of Hale Rd., East of Beal Rd., West of Bowen Rd., Weller Township.

July 8 – Light & Life Christian Camp.

July 9 – South of Millsboro East Rd., North of Alta West Rd., East of Wiles Rd., West of Westover Ln., Springfield Township.

July 9 – South of Walker Lake Rd., North of W. 4th St., East of Rock Rd., West of Ferguson Rd., Springfield Township.

July 9 – South of US-30, North of August Dr., East of Stumbo Rd. N., West of N. Home Rd., Ontario City.

July 10 – South of Noble Rd. W., North of Free Rd., East of Bowman St., West of Planktown Rd., Village of Shiloh.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

Richland Public Health has obtained a new electric mosquito sprayer that is quieter than our other existing sprayer, therefore you may not hear the sprayer during the spraying event.

Preventing mosquito bites

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, which includes puddles, stagnant ditches, and containers such as old tires, buckets, cans, neglected swimming pools and flower pots. Mosquitoes can carry diseases, including West Nile Virus, which can cause serious illness. It is important to apply mosquito repellent when participating in any outdoor activity when mosquitoes are active.

Richland Public Health recommends following these tips to help avoid mosquito bites:

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Repair or replace all torn screens in your home.

Remove all discarded tires from your property.

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly. Clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. If not in use keep empty and covered.

Drain water from pool covers.

Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.

Turn over plastic wading pools, and wheelbarrows, etc. when not in use.

Clean ditches of obstructions so they drain properly.

Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property.

Check trees for cavities that hold water and fill them with soil, gravel, or sand.

Remind or help neighbors to eliminate breeding sites on their properties.

Use insect repellent and follow the label directions.

