Health, immunzation clinics set in Clear Fork Valley

Free health screening July 3 in Butler

BUTLER — Richland Public Heath is sponsoring a free community health assessment in Butler on Wednesday July 3. The screening is at the Clear Fork Adult Center, 20 W. Henry St. from 7-8-30 a.m.

Other screenings are: July 15 at People Community Senior Center, 587 Park Ave. East, Mansfield from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Richland Public Health, 555 Lexington Ave., Mansfield from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at Lucas Community Center 252 W. Main St., Lucas from 9 – 11 a.m.

The screenings are by Richland Public Health nurses for Richland County adults at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include the following: and include free blood pressure readings; free blood sugar check (three-hour fast recommended; free anemia check (hemoglobin and hematocrit); and free education and referrals.

Cholesteral checks are available for $12. A 9-12 hour fast is required. For information, call 419-774-4540.

Neighborhood immunizations July 3 in Bellville

MANSFIELD — Infants, children and adults can get the shots they need at our Neighborhood Immunization Clinics staffed by public health nurses from Richland Public Health. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and need an up-to-date shot record and insurance card at time of service. Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care are accepted. Most private insurance companies billed.

Please contact the public health clinic for pricing for children and adult vaccines. Richland Public Health participates in the federally-funded “Vaccines for Children” program. No child is denied vaccines due to inability to pay (donations are accepted).

Clinics are Wednesday, July 3 at Bellville/Jefferson Twp. Fire Station, 470 Main St. (St. Rt. 13 S), Bellville from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, July 17 Shenandoah Christian Church, 5642 St. Rt. 13 North, Shenandoah from 9:30 a.m. to noon; and Wednesday, July 24 at Lexington Library, 25 Lutz Ave., Lexington from 10 a.m. to noon

Immunizations are also available any weekday at the Richland Public Health. For updated immunization scheduling information call our hotline at 419-774-8115.