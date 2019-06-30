Galion’s Bev Tatro honored for 30 years at Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has recognized Bev Tatro, of Galion, for 30 years of service to the Area Agency on Aging.

She is director of the agency’s Long-term Care Ombudsman Program.

“Change and growth have been constants during my tenure at the Area Agency on Aging,” Tatro said. “I look forward to being able to continue to assist consumers and contribute to future growth at the Area Agency.”

Tatro began her career at the Area Agency on Aging on June 1, 1989 as a case manager for the then new Care Coordination Program. At that time, the Area Agency on Aging had not yet been incorporated and was under the umbrella of Mansfield Memorial Homes, with offices in a house on Blymyer Avenue in Mansfield.

Tatro worked closely with 14 other staff in those early years, which is a far cry from the more than 125 employees and the beautiful building they agency now occupies at Hawkins Corner in Ontario.

During Tatro’s 30 years, she has helped to implement and manage various programs at the Area Agency on Aging including; Care Coordination, PASSPORT, Medicaid Assisting Living Waiver, and the Richland County Senior Services Levy.

For the past seven years, she has been advocating to assist consumers to expect excellence in their long-term care services through her role as director of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.

“Bev demonstrates a passion for people and serves as a role model for staff, providers and families,” said chief executive officer Duana Patton. “The Area Agency on Aging would like to thank Bev for her years of service, contributions, dedication and leadership.

Congratulation messages to Tatro may be sent to btatro@aaa5ohio.org.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Bev-Tatro.jpg