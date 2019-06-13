Services espanding in Bellville at BNOC

BELLVILLE — Services offered at the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center (BNOC) are expanding.

A session where people can consult with representatives from the Metropolitan Housing Authority in Mansfield will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents will be able to get information about places available for rent and ask questions about housing issues, said Carol Hoeflich of BNOC.

The center had Metropolitan Housing provide services last year, Hoeflich said.

On June, 26 a pharmacist and vision specialist from Walmart will be at BNOC to help people with vision or health concerns. They will be at the center at 10:30 a.m.

Hoeflich said information will be provided on use of SNAP coupons. These are the same as the old food stamps.

A lot of information people are provided about Medicaid services can be confusing, said Hoeflich. Talking to a person knowledgeable about such types of services is important she said.

BNOC has started its food distribution program, which is the fourth Monday of each month through October.

For this service, people can go to the parking lot at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. A truck from the Cleveland food bank arrives, and volunteers distribute food.

Folks waiting for the food truck start lining up at 9 a.m. Food offered there are vegetables and fruits.

Hoeflich said many people seeking free food, but the numbers are down a bit. She said she doesn’t know why that is happening.

BNOC had services available June 10for people seeking help with screenings for blood pressure, blood sugars, and lipid profiles.

Hoeflich said information about this service did not get circulated. This was the first time BNOC offered this type of help, she said. It will probably now occur every other month.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department previously offered health screenings, but has discontinued that effort.

