Richland Public Health mosquito spraying schedule

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health will be conducting mosquito spraying, weather permitting, in the following locations during the week of June 10-14:

June 11: South of Park Avenue West, North of Ruth Avenue, East of Marion Avenue Road, West of South Main Street, Mansfield City.

June 12: Light & Life Christian Camp.

June 12: South of Wharton Road, North of Reynolds Road, East of Reynolds Road, West of Franklin Church Road, Bloominggrove township.

June 12: South of Sampsel Road, North of Reynolds Road, East of Reynolds Road, West of Franklin Church Road, Bloominggrove township.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

Richland Public Health has obtained a new electric mosquito sprayer that is quieter than our other existing sprayer, therefore you may not hear the sprayer during the spraying event.

Do your part to prevent mosquito :ites

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, which includes puddles, stagnant ditches, and containers such as old tires, buckets, cans, neglected swimming pools and flower pots. Mosquitoes can carry diseases, including West Nile Virus, which can cause serious illness. It is important to apply mosquito repellent when participating in any outdoor activity when mosquitoes are active.

Richland Public Health recommends following these tips to help avoid mosquito bites:

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Repair or replace all torn screens in your home.

Remove all discarded tires from your property.

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly. Clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. If not in use keep empty and covered.

Drain water from pool covers.

Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.

Turn over plastic wading pools, and wheelbarrows, etc. when not in use.

Clean ditches of obstructions so they drain properly.

Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property.

Check trees for cavities that hold water and fill them with soil, gravel, or sand.

Remind or help neighbors to eliminate breeding sites on their properties.

Use insect repellent and follow the label directions.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_mosquito-spraying.jpg