Agency on Aging sponsoring a diabetes empowerment program

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and Grace Episcopal Church are offering a free diabetes self-management workshop to the public.

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is a free, six-week workshop for older adults with diabetes and their caregivers. Participants will learn diabetes management through a hands-on, interactive approach. DEEP uses tools such as interactive visuals to understand blood sugar levels, activities to develop skills to decrease risks of complication, and tips to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.

The DEEP workshop will meet Thursday mornings from April 18 to May 23 at Grace Episcopal Church in Mansfield from 10 a.m. to noon. This class is free of charge and is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register or for more information, please contact Megan at 567-247-6503 at the Area Agency on Aging office.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located in Ontario, Ohio provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Diabetes-Empowerment-Summit-Logo-3SEP2017-V9.jpg