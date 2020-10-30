Halloween safety amid a pandemic

GALION —Trick-or-treat in Galion is 2-4 p.m. today. Here are some tips from the Galion City Health Department to be help keep everyone safe.

FOR PARENTS

Perform health screenings to possible trick-or-treat participants before allowing starting. Do not allow anyone who is feeling sick to take part.

Masks should be worn at all times.

Stay six feet away from other families.

Bring and use hand sanitizer frequently while trick-or-treating.

If possible, wipe off all candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when kids get home … before they eat anything.

If a child or household member is at greater risk from COVID-19, consider opting out of this year’s celebration.

FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

Design and wear a mask.

Wash hands before opening and eating any candy.

Trick-or-treat with family members only, and not in large groups.

Do not eat candy while trick-or-treating. Wait until you get home and then wipe the candy with sanitizing wipes if possible.

Wear reflective clothing.

Only walk on sidewalks or on the edge of the road, facing traffic.

IF GIVING OUT TREATS

Do not pass out candy if you are feeling sick.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often, even if you’re wearing gloves prior to passing out treats.

Masks should be worn at all times.

If possible, place a table or other physical object between you and the trick-or-treater.

Do not allow beggars to grab candy. Place it in their bag for them.

Only hand out pre-packaged, factory wrapped items.

Do not hand out home-made wrapped treats.

In addition, the Ohio Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and motorists to be vigilant on the roads while communities are hosting their trick-or-treat nights:

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. When no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic as far away from the edge of the roadway as possible.

Stay alert at all times, motorists and pedestrians should be prepared in case a hazardous situation arises.

Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing and costumes and carry flashlights on the side closest to traffic.

Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see you.

Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.

Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.

Parents, trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy should remember to carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

More information on safely trick-or-treating during COVID-19 is available via the Ohio Department of Health.

