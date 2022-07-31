COLLEGE BRIEFS

Lachance awarded with Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College

DAVENPORT, IA — Ryan LaChance of Galion, OH graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on June 17, 2022. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Sarah Close of Mansfield has recently graduated from Champlain College

BURLINGTON, VT-Champlain College is pleased to announce that Sarah Close of Mansfield, OH recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester.

Close was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Close completed a Master of Science degree in Human Relations and Org. Dev..

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates.